Budding Nigerian singer, ClasscB, has updated his fans on social media about his latest ordeal and called for prayer

The singer went emotional in the post and declared that he has been poisoned and presently taking treatments

His condition seemed not too good as he prayed that the post won't be his last, Nigerians have reacted differently to his ordeal, most of them advised and pray for him

Budding singer, ClassicB shared an emotional post via his Twitter page to announce to his fans that he has been poisoned.

The singer further revealed that he is currently in an undisclosed hospital receiving treatments to get the poisoned substances out of his system.

Singer ClassicB announces that he has been poisoned.

Source: Instagram

ClassicB prayed that the post he shared about his ordeal won't be his last one.

According to the tweet:

"I have been poisoned and hospitalised. This will not be my last post in Jesus name."

Nigerians react to ClassicB's post

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to ClassicB's tweet, while some of them prayed for him others advised the singer to be careful of who he relates with.

Nneamaka_1:

"May the healing of our lord Jesus Christ Rest upon you Amen."

Queen.veeeev:

"Food poisoning or juju poisoning? Clarify us Abeg. All the best."

Kexx_10:

"This is why i don't drink or eat outside. The world is very strange."

Dimple_adanwaa:

"We gotta be careful with people especially frenemies! I wish you speedy recovery."

Sauceprince1:

"Amen to your prayers, big man. People be doing too much these days, for real, way too much and it’s not NICE."

Friends allegedly poison T-Classic, lands in hospital

In a related development, Legit.ng earlier reported that singer T-Classic sparked massive reactions on social media after a photo of him in a hospital bed emerged online.

The singer was allegedly poisoned by some of his friends who hung out with him, but he recovered from the unforgettable incident.

Social media users showered T-Classic with prayers and urged him to be careful with the people he rolls with.

