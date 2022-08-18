Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, recently opened up about her views on marriage in a recent interview

During the chat, the mother of one admitted that she would love to give marriage another chance

Tonto, however, noted that it is not that she can’t keep a man, but she is not ready to start from the beginning with anybody

Controversial Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh, has opened up about how she is ready to give marriage another chance.

During a recent interview with BBC Pidgin, the movie star addressed the general belief that women cannot have it all with a successful career and happy family.

According to Tonto, that idea is very laughable because what is all to one person might not be the same for another.

Tonto Dikeh speaks on getting married again. Photos: @tontolet

Not stopping there, the actress noted that some people even have it ‘all’, with successful careers and happy homes. She added that some women even stay in abusive marriages to bear the ‘Mrs’ title and have it ‘all’.

Speaking further, Tonto said that society loves women who suffer and nobody is willing to do that.

Tonto ready to give marriage another shot

She, however, admitted that she would love to get married again and will definitely give it another chance, but she is not ready to suffer and start at the beginning with anybody.

Tonto, who is known for her troubles with relationships, added that it is not that she can’t keep a man, but he has to be a standard of man who deserves her.

She said:

“I no wan suffer with anybody. I want to try out marriage, I will try out marriage but I never want to suffer with anybody. I don’t want to start from the beginning with anybody because I’ve done that in the past.

"I think some women don’t get to where they want because they don’t see the standard of the people that they need or they deserve in their life.

"No be say I no fit keep man, are you the standard of a man that should be in my life? Do you deserve to be here? Na man wey deserve to stay na im dem dey keep.”

Watch Tonto speak about marriage from 4:03 below:

Internet users react to Tonto Dikeh’s openness to marriage

Read what some of them had to say below:

Ndukwu Nmaezil:

“Hmmmmmmm!!! Man wey deserve to stay na em woman fit keep. you don talk am finish king Tonto one cold zobo for you ”

Richmond Wiliam:

“Nigeria is a joke, how can a woman who can't keep a home want to run the affair of a state.”

Godstime Asuama:

“Another man in waiting to be disgraced.”

Victoria Tessy:

“Tonto should just work on her self especially in the area of public relation, she is smart and funny girl but she lack wisdom in some areas…”

Amaka Nwachukwu:

“I love Tonto. She's very intelligent if you follow her u will know.”

Oliviathebosslady:

“Tonto always on point.......people never see good in you but only the bad part of you . Tonto is amazing, people should stop expecting perfect from her .I love her strength of woman.”

Source: Legit.ng