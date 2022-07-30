Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has taken to social media to share more photos from her trip to Rivers state

In one of her latest Instagram uploads, the actress can be seen prostrating before her father as he endorsed her political ambition

Recall Dikeh got a royal welcome on her first official visit to Rivers state after declaring her deputy governorship ambition

The father of Tonto Dikeh has made known his stance about her political career, and it appears he is in full support.

The Nollywood actress who is currently running as the deputy governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress, Rivers state, visited her home town recently.

The actress received her father's blessing. Credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

During an event that was graced by several dignitaries of the state, the actress's father can be seen dressed in a red ensemble.

In the pictures shared by the mother of one, she can be seen lying face down on the carpeted floor before her father in respect.

As you swipe through the photos, the actress proceeds to hug and kneel before her father as he endorses her political career.

Sharing the photos, she captioned:

"Daddy's blessings and endorsement."

Swipe to see more photos below:

Tonto Dikeh received like royalty on homecoming visit to River state

During her visit, the actress was given a hero's welcome. She was seen hugging, waving, and talking to both old and young while thanking them all for their support.

At some point, she spoke to the press at the event officially. She averred that with the support she has been shown so far, she was confident that her party could achieve victory.

After thanking all those that came out to receive her, the screen diva promised during her homecoming speech that she will not take the love shown to her for granted.

