Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, is emotional after narrating how she dealt with two fans with different motives

The actress noted that a fan reached out to her and that she needed help, and she gave her money only to disappear a few days later

She noted that she ignored another one who really needed help, and she eventually lost her son as a result, Nigerians have reacted

Ace Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, is regretting her actions over how she handled two fans who both had unrelated motives.

The movie star disclosed that she gave a random fan who needed help N370,000, and she vanished into thin air in the next few days when she tried to check up on her.

Tonto Dikeh shares how she dealt with two fans who needed help. Credit: @tontolet.

Source: Instagram

Tonto said she ignored another fan who reached out for similar help, only for her to later find out that the fan lost her son that she was seeking assistance for.

She revealed that she has cried over her decision and her heart is heavy.

According to her:

"I will hate myself for a very long time, see the amount of damage one persons lies and choices have caused."

She also placed a curse on the person who made her ignore the bereaved mother.

Check out her post below:

Nigerians react to Tonto's post

Social media users have reacted differently to Tonto's emotional post about how she treated her fans.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments. Read below:

Aize_treasure:

"Unless otherwise….all na still scam, even the one who said the baby had died….it’s still their format."

Officialbobbyfredrick__:

"Bad people be ruining the chances for good people with challenges to get help."

Nyameba_posh:

"May d wrong people never cause us to change from doing good. So sad."

Oge_12b:

"I can understand the feeling... please free your mind and never stop been you."

Source: Legit.ng