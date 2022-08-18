A young lady has shared a particularly challenging time in her relationship when her fiance relocated to the UK

The lady said that the relocation happened just a week after he publicly promised to marry her, an act that raised questions

Many people who reacted rejoiced that her husband came back, saying some others who faced such a situation never got so lucky

A young Nigerian lady has gone on TikTok to narrate how her lover relocated to the UK a week after he proposed to her.

The lady in a video stated that a few people who knew about it started making her feel bad, suggesting that their relationship may crumble.

Many people said that hers worked out does not mean it will for others. Photo source: TikTok/@zaynab_azeez

Source: UGC

Keep negativity away

She revealed that a few months later, the man returned to Nigeria and married her. A part of the video she shared has her flaunting her marriage certificate.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The lady said it all ended well and she soon joined him in the UK. The woman advised people never to let people's negativity get to them.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 400 comments with more than 23,000 likes.

Below are some of the reactions:

Kadijat Oritoke said:

"It works for you doesn’t mean it will works for others.... mine didn’t work out."

YourGoddessness said:

"Sometimes it's not negativity. They may have been truly concerned about you, especially with stories of guys not coming back to complete the marriage."

KING ASTERIX SNOW said:

"this is one good one in a thousand breakfast cases."

sunshineglow22 said:

"I tap into this blessing. My husband too is in the UK. I pray my visa is granted."

Shikemi said:

"Am happy for u sis, am on this table as well I pray it’s end well for me too."

Abiola Mary said:

"it works for me too,we are together in his place now.i didn't let der negativity get to me."

Ariyike said:

"Omo I pray for mine also should come and take me ooooo."

Come to UK as a couple

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a woman used a video on TikTok to talk about why Nigerians planning on relocating abroad should first get married. She went ahead to say that life in the UK is easier for couples than single people.

According to her, when a person comes to the foreign country with their spouse, they already have someone that could complement them.

The lady said that in the case of a couple, they can both work and study while they support each other.

Source: Legit.ng