Controversial singer Naira Marley and actor Charles Okocha turned up for actress Angela Okorie’s birthday on Wednesday night

A video from the party showed the Marlian president making money rain at the party amid cheers from those present

Sharing the video, Angela thanked Naira Marley, Charles as well as others for coming through for her

Nollywood actress Angela Okorie celebrated her birthday on Wednesday, July 17, and it was done in a grand style as the likes of popular singer Naira Marley, and actor Charles Okocha stormed the event.

Angela took to her social media timeline to show sincere appreciation to those who came through for her while sharing a video from the event.

Naira Marley storms Angela Okorie's birthday party.

Source: Instagram

The video showed Naira Marley placing wads of naira on the actress to the excitement of those at the party.

Angela wrote:

“Marlian president @nairamarley came through last night @charles_okocha Just wanna say thank you to everyone that celebrated me yesterday, You all are amazing ,may God continue to bless you Amen.”

See the video below:

Fans react to video from Angela Okorie’s birthday party

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

julianvowlet:

"Naira be spraying naira in bundles, wowu."

omoobafire:

"Mama you are loved I for show up but sapa no let me, but no worries expect me soon because God is about to do something great in ma life."

j_savagenails:

"I dey tell you oooooooooooo enjoyment ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️blast."

forever_mabel__:

"Omo and my friends no dey spray me anything only anger."

official_lilianeduru:

"You’re a pure soul, you deserve every goodness ."

lilianlilian19:

"Congratulations. I love the way u covered your drink and still hold ur morning ."

