Nigerian skit maker and content creator Amarachi Amusi Ashmusy gave her fans something to talk about as she shared pictures of herself in wedding attire

Ashmusy shared these pictures and videos on her verified Instagram page and left her fans guessing if she was really getting married or was just catching a cruise on the internet

Many of her fans have taken to the comment section of the post to wish her a happy married life, but in a later post, she announced that she wasn’t taken and was just showing off with attire

Popular Nigerian skit maker and content creator Amarachi Amusi, better known as Ashmusy, left her guessing on the internet when she dropped pictures and videos of her in traditional wedding attire.

In an Instagram post, the social media influencer shared a post with a video of herself and some ladies who acted as her maidens and captioned it, “The D-Day”.

Skit maker Ashmusy looking stunning in wedding attire. Credit: @ashmusy

Source: Instagram

This got her fans talking as many were already congratulating her on her wedding ceremony, while some were apologizing for missing her traditional wedding.

Check out the post below:

However, in a later post, the skit maker shared a picture of herself with another content creator Joe Owerri Boy and captioned it, “Congratulations to my husband and I @cruisewithjoe ”

In the later part of the caption, she told her followers she was not taken yet and just had to show off the attire she was putting on made a fashion designer.

She wrote:

“God abeg oo once again, I’m not taken please!! Had to just show off this beautiful piece..”

See post below:

Ashmusy’s fans react to her post

Ife_excell:

",Amara Zukwanuike ,this is so beautiful though...But what will now happen to incoming online in-laws?."

Sosas__closet:

"You will make a real beautiful bride❤️❤️."

Cubananativedoctor:

"You will been taken Soon.. But you still wear waist trainer inside ooh ."

Wigss_affair:

"Even he's name screams cruise Ashbury no dey play with our emotions."

Bardisyver:

"You two deceived me I don sha tell joe Wetin I go do Una all slides for me tho ❤️."

_ifediorajoyce_backup_:

"Omo you really killed the look this iz absolutely beautiful ..I am so sure you would look even more beautiful on your real day soon ❤️."

