Popular Nigerian actress, Uche Ogbodo, recently got excited like a little girl after spotting sharks and other big fishes in the sea

Taking to her official Instagram account, the movie star posted a video of the sharks to the joy of her fans

Not stopping there, Ogbodo also thanked God that the big fishes did not bite her when she was in the water earlier

Popular Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo, recently shared a fun experience she had in Maldives with her fans.

Taking to social media, the movie star posted a video of the ocean filled with sharks and other big fishes.

Ogbodo gushed excitedly at the beautiful sight, and her reaction was captured in the viral clip.

Uche Ogbodo with sharks in Maldives. Photos: @uchogbodo

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, the movie star added that she was thankful the sharks did not bite her when she swam in the water earlier.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She wrote:

“I SAW SHARKS thank God it didn’t eat me while I was in the Water.”

See the video below:

Fans gush over Uche Ogbodo’s video with sharks

Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Folukedaramolasalako:

“❤️❤️❤️❤️enjoyment galore.”

Mercychiomzyobodoeke:

“See better fish for perper soup Dy weaste.”

Finestefany_1:

“Fish wey person go use cook soup.”

Niji_darling:

“Are you playing what type of sharks bayi.”

Oluomamercy97:

“Enjoy urself mama ”

Theluxurygurustore_ng:

“ fear fear.”

Janeacadax:

“Lol thank God for your life momma .”

Nice one.

Uche Ogbodo gets emotional on daughter's first birthday

The pretty Nollywood actress gushed over her little daughter, Lumina, who was celebrating her first birthday.

Uche Ogbodo shared a video of Lumina when she was a baby, and it transitioned to a lovely cute celebrant.

In the video, she was singing for her baby girl and showered her with loads of breathtaking words.

Uche got so emotional in the caption of the video:

"I am So Crying Right now! Your Birth is Beautiful, Your Birth is Miraculous, Your Birth has Changed my Life from what it was Unsure of what the future holds to Now I see my Future!"

She also thanked her beautiful Lumina for coming into her life with blinding light to confuse the darkness that overwhelmed her.

Source: Legit.ng