Controversial Nigerian singer, Naira Marley , got social media buzzing when he shared a post about himself on Twitter

, The singer listed some of the things that make people dislike him and wondered why they are hating on him

Naira Marley also noted that he could do the same, but vowed not to hate anyone as he boasted about God loving him

Popular singer, Naira Marley, shared tweets that got most of his fans talking after hammering on the hate people have towards him.

The Kojosese crooner mentioned some of the things that make a lot of people not cool with him and vowed not to return the favour by hating on people as well.

Naira Marley tells his haters that God loves him. Credit: @nairamarley

Source: Instagram

He wrote on Twitter:

“They hate me cos they can’t control me, they hate me because they can’t influence me, they hate me because I don’t keep their company, they hate me for being me.

"I can hate too but I’ll rather not, imagine hating someone God loves you fit no make am again for life."

Check out the tweets below:

Nigerians react to Naira Marley's tweets

Social media users have reacted differently to the singer's tweet. Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Iam_MarcusJnr:

"They hate you cause you’re the menacebad influence."

Oche_Arome:

"They can hate. But they can never stop the progress. AJEH! Baba you no go fall @officialnairam1."

Tade_simon:

"People will hate you no matter what you do, just be yourself and do you."

Classicsamirex1:

"Not really that but that ur success annoy them."

Gentlemarlian:

Na only God know who offend our president like this. Wait first why una dey hate on am?

