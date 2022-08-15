Empress Njamah is spearheading a donation for the upkeep of late Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh’s mother

In the spirit of transparency, Njamah took to her official Instagram page with a list showing the names of those who have contributed so far

However, the list has now stirred mixed reactions from Nigerians, with many noting that they can’t spot names of celebrities and Ameh's colleagues on it

Nollywood actress Empress Njamah took to her Instagram page some weeks ago to announce a donation programme for the mother of her late friend, Ada Ameh.

Njamah, in the spirit of transparency, returned to social media to share a list of those who have contributed money so far.

Empress Njamah posts list of those gave Ada Ameh's mum money. Photo: @empressnjamah/@adaameh

Source: Instagram

“To all those who made donations, thanks for the true and genuine love. Almighty God bless you all, thanks for the support. I honestly can’t do this without you guys. My team and I will be transparent to the end for reasons best known to us…” her post read in part.

According to Njamah, N278k has been raised so far for late Ameh’s mother.

Where are the celebs?

Reacting to the post, some concerned Nigerians took to the comment section expressing that they cannot spot the names of celebrities or Ameh’s industry colleagues on the list.

Read comments sighted below:

endy.brown.319 said:

"I like as you post this for every one to see. I no see any celebrity name here abi my eyes dey deceive me?"

blessingozoemena said:

"So where are all the people crying and carrying her picture. Where all the blue tick."

akuasenkyi said:

"Eeeiii so all those big celebrities didn’t contribute hmmm ."

sylviakanu_chika said:

"Celebrities don back off ."

chubbysophie said:

"No single celebrity name dey this list . Inukwa.... Is alright, let me send mine."

irinenanthony said:

"All those fake celebrities, none of their names dey here, envy any of them,you are on your own, all they know is to do eye service, posting pictures of dead people up and down but when it time to show the real love, you will not see any of them, yeyebrities."

jst_efebankz said:

"Where are her colleagues see this life just live your life don’t please any one life is too short cos when you leave they will continue their life like you were never here!! Agn u people can do better."

Ada Ameh's younger sisters speaks on funeral arrangements

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the younger sister to Ada Ameh, Abahi Ameh came out to rebuff some misconceptions about the family of the late actress.

According to the late actress' younger sister, contrary to some false impressions in public about their family, they are large and functional and can never be wiped off.

She, however, announced that the family has started preparations for the burial and has agreed on August 25 and 26 for the burial ceremony.

