Singer Teni has come under massive criticism over what many netizens considered disrespect to President Buhari when he conferred her with a MON award

Footballer Abba Bichi was among those who didn’t take Teni’s action lightly as he dragged her for her attitude, which he described as disgusting and disturbing

Bichi’s statement has further sparked another round of reactions as many netizens on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Singer Teni continues to trend online hours after she was conferred with national honours by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

Teni’s behaviour at the ceremony sparked mixed reactions, with footballer Abba Bichi taking sides with her critics.

Abba Bichi criticised Teni's attitude which he called disgusting and disturbing. Credit: @abba_bichi @tenientertainer

Source: Instagram

Bichi, who described Teni’s attitude as disgusting and disturbing, said she lacked sense while pointing out that other high-ranking government officials bowed down their heads as a sign of respect to the president.

In his words:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Orobo with zero sense ♂️ even her excellency Okonjo bowed down her head as a sign of respect to the president and commander in chief of the armed forces likewise other high-ranking government officials. Who are you not to respect the president? This is disgusting and disturbing Yoruba people are best known for their respect for elders but it got to your turn and you decided to be arrogant.”

See his post below:

Internet users react to Bichi's post about Teni

See some of the reactions below:

seunwhyte_film:

"Tell your president to work on Nigeria economy, stop insulting teni."

vee_lord909:

"Na him Dey feed teni? He pay for her first music video?"

icequote:

"Truth be told if you don’t have respect for the President you should respect his office! Yorubas are full of respect for their elders in respective of differences."

burnexofficial:

"If dem.born u well.tag her.."

law_gss:

"When a kid talks ure gon know. One just did talk. Bow down as per God? Taa."

Buhari confers Teni with MON award

Popular singer Teniola Apata better known as Teni was live at International Conference Centre in Abuja on Tuesday, October 11, where she and other prominent figures in the country were conferred national honours by President Muhammadu Buhari.

A viral video from the event showed the moment Teni, who rocked a suit, was called upon to receive her award as she was conferred with the Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) award.

Aside from Teni, other notable Nigerians in the MON category are 2Baba, Shehu Othman, and Abubakar Maikano.

Source: Legit.ng