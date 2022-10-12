A trending video of Paystack cofounder Ezra Olubi and Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has left many people amused

In the video, Olubi is seen dressed in an all-black ensemble, receiving his award from the president

However, the president's reaction to Olubi's look, which saw him wearing dark lipstick, is what everyone is talking about

Nigeria’s president awarded honours to Nigerians who have distinguished themselves on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

The photos show Buhari's reaction to Olubi's outfit.

Source: Instagram

Among the recipients was Ezra Olubi, the cofounder of Paystack, an international payments platform.

However, it appears Buhari was not prepared for Olubi's eccentric sense of style, as a video capturing the moment Olubi received the award has since gone viral.

In the video, Buhari is seen in utter dismay at Olubi's look which also included a dark lipstain.

Check out the post below:

Social media users react to Buhari/Olubi's video

mc_ichie:

"Na wetin fit buhari.. The guy for even wear skirt and blouse."

lucci_okoye:

"When you don't even know the recipient you are adding to the list but na the money wey the company dey generate dey enter your eyes."

kv_by_kelvin_:

"Lmaoooooooo. Jokes aside I truly do believe there's a look for different type of event. And this outfit ain't the one for this type of event. If you re going to hang with friends, yes but going to meet a president (( even though I don't care for this particular one) is still not right. Dress appropriately!"

mz_barbss:

"I think it’s the lipstick because the attire is not so bad.. "

thelma_ebo_:

"Funny as it may look but this is not an appropriate outfit to wear for this kind of event. Yes I know that our government has really messed up but knowing fully well you’re meeting the president and dressing this way is totally unacceptable. Whether he is gay or not it doesn’t count . Seeing the comments here is so annoying . I can’t change his sexuality but this is not the appropriate way to dress when meeting the head of state. Na we dey cause our own problem . Knowing how the country is we should just respect ourselves.."

wasehembadoon::

"Now I will definitely have that look too no cap, everyone has the right to dress the way they want but walahi every occasion get dress code, this particular one fit Nollywood gathering, but receiving an award and the president for that matter, let's forget say plenty people no dey reason am like that, but this gabadin no follow."

