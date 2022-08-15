Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo shed tears of joy as she got motherly blessings from her mum the morning of her white wedding

The singer, in an Instagram post, noted that it was one of her remarkable moments during her wedding ceremony and also added that nothing beats mothers love

Her fans and followers have, however, taken to the comment session of her Instagram post to express their joy over the singer’s big day and the moment she shared with her mum

Popular Nigerian gospel singer Mercy Chinwo’s wedding to her heartthrob Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa has been one of the most talked-about events over the past few weeks.

From the marriage proposal to the introduction, to the traditional and now the white wedding, it has been weeks full of events for the latest couple in town.

Mercy Chinwo weeps as her mum prays for her. Credit: @mercychinwo

However, the singer has not kept her followers and fans aloof on how the events unfold as she updates them on the latest gist as it relates to her wedding ceremony, even the inside gists too.

One of the latest gists she shared on her Instagram page was when her mum held her hands and gave her some motherly blessings just before her white wedding.

In the pictures she shared on her Instagram page, the singer was shedding tears of joy as her mum prayed for her.

In a caption to the post, Mercy described that moment as one of the most remarkable of her wedding ceremony and added that nothing beats a mother’s love.

She wrote: “One of my most remarkable moments. ❤❤ nothingnothing beats a Mothers Love❤❤.”

Check out Mercy Chinwo’s post below:

Mercy Chinwo’s fans react to her post

Thewarrenlady:

"Woman of God!!! Congratulations. You have served Jesus so faithfully and he has rewarded you with your very own Priest and a Crown over your head. May you experience joy overflowing in your home! Thank you for bring the Holy Spirit into hearts with your gift! Abeg no wear beret this night oh, try wear bum short."

Theunidenticalduo:

"Congratulations sis..You are super stunning."

Ak_series:

"Congrats once again mama!! May Gods love continually fill ur home."

Jaydboy_:

"My favorite done married oooh I feel like crying I LOVE YOU AUNTIE CONGRATULATIONS."

