Gospel musician Mercy Chinwo got married to her lover, Blessed, over the weekend in a lavish ceremony that had friends and family members in attendance

The newlywed husband recently took to his official Instagram page with photos highlighting some of the beautiful moments from their special day

One image captured their eight-tier wedding cake and netizens couldn’t help but admire the lovely design

Top gospel musician, Mercy CHinwo, hell social media spellbound over the weekend as she had her white wedding ceremony with her lover, Pastor Blessed.

Several hours after the special day, Chinwo’s husband took to his Instagram page with some pictures that captured more lovely moments from the star-studded ceremony.

Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo’s massive wedding cake wows many. Photo: @officialblessed

One of the images captured the new husband and wife posing behind the massive cake commissioned for their wedding.

The gigantic eight-tier cake also featured titles of some of Chinwo’s hit gospel songs. Excess Love, Na You Dey Reign, Chinedu among others were written on each tier of the cake.

Check out the pictures below:

Social media users gush over cake

kech__up said:

"It’s the cake for me ."

ambang_marlen said:

"Amazing cake amazing couple ."

mhinanorah said:

"Congratulations❤️..it's a cake for me."

etimanjoku said:

"Omo !money enter this wedding oo, see cake ❤️."

peculiar.richardministries said:

"This cake una supposed chop am for 6yrs o."

nnamdifavourchinazaekpere said:

"Congratulations sir. I love this cake designs and th3 writings on it."

ellawaffles_ng said:

"This God is tooooooooo good oooo..... Congratulations on this beautiful union ...soooo happy for you Sir!! This marriage is blessed...Amennn."

Mercy Chinwo thrills fans from balcony on wedding introduction day

In a related story about the gospel star ,Mercy Chinwo trended on social media following the emergence of a lovely video from her introduction ceremony.

Some days before, Legit.ng reported that the singer had her wedding introduction and lovely photos and videos from the ceremony surfaced online to the delight of fans.

Apparently, some overzealous fans stormed the residence of Chinwo’s dad where the ceremony was taking place. Instead of turning them down, the bride-to-be made an appearance on the balcony and treated her fans to a free music performance.

