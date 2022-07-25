Singer Mercy Chinwo is known for her usual mode of dressing and her way of wearing different styles and colours of berets.

Mercy had everyone gushing as she shared lovely pictures of herself and her fiancé in traditional attire for their marriage introduction held recently

She was, however, sighted in a video while preparing for the marriage introduction, tying a gele and complaining it was too tight and said she wished she could just wear her beret

Popular Nigerian gospel musician Mercy Chinwo has said she wished she could wear her beret for her marriage introduction ceremony.

The singer, who recently took the first step in her marriage journey with her fiancé, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, was in Port Harcourt for their marriage introduction ceremony.

Mercy Chinwo at her Introduction. Credit: @mercychinwo

Source: Instagram

However, in a video she shared on her verified Instagram page, she was sighted preparing for the introduction ceremony and was tying her gele.

In the video, the singer was seen struggling with tying the gele and complaining that it was too tight and was “squeezing the juice in her head”. She, however, added that if it was her beret, it would be easier for her to put on.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“You people have allowed me to wear my beret o; I am going through a lot. If I have my beret, I will just wear it and style it. But you see this one; they are squeezing all the juice in my brain...Oh my God, go and call my husband o, tell him that his sister is looking for him,” she said jocularly.

Check out the video below:

Mercy Chinwo’s fans react to her video

lush_eby:

"No beret o biko "

lamiphillipsworld:

"Gele is like bondage with headache Pele"

iambyno:

"Lmaoooo...Better Set ur Head Well, Make Beret Rest Small.."

sunniesnaresglobal:

"We go hide all your berret from now till next year ending"

dolapo_abioye:

"We’re happy you didn’t wear your beret that day "

Nigerians gush over Mercy Chinwo and boo as they share official introduction photos

Legit.ng recently reported that Mercy and Blessed took to social media to share official photos from the their introduction ceremony in Port Harcourt

In the snaps, Blessed wore a mustard-coloured traditional outfit and complemented it with a gold-beaded black cap.

Mercy, on the other hand, also complemented her man’s outfit well with her cream-coloured aso-ebi with gold details and white headgear.

Source: Legit.ng