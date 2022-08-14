Nollywood actress Regina Daniels is enjoying motherhood as suggested by a recent post shared on her official Instagram page

The mother of two mentioned how she is so full of appreciation to God for blessing her with two adorable sons

Daniels said motherhood is beautiful, adding that it brings her so much joy to watch her baby boys get along

A touching video shared by the actress got many fans and followers feeling emotional in her comment section

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has dedicated a special post to her sons on Instagram while celebrating her journey as a mother.

Daniels who shared a touching video of her baby boys stated that she watched the clip so many times and was overwhelmed with gratitude to God for blessing her.

Regina Daniels shares video of 2-year-old son playing senior brother duties. Photo: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

"I made this video, watched it over and over, kept thanking God for blessing me with this adorable little one and just can’t help but share it with the world. I can’t believe I birthed the same baby twice,” the actress wrote.

In a different portion of her post, Daniels submitted that motherhood is indeed beautiful and it gladdens her heart whenever she gets to watch her kids together.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See her post below:

Social media users react

etinosaofficial said:

"God continually bless and keep you all❤️."

_knownasvicky said:

"So beautiful. Congratulations again and again."

annieidibia1 said:

"This has got to be the most beautiful video everrrrrr❤️❤️❤️❤️love love guys."

tina_dre_ said:

"Not me crying❤️."

mur_thriftbox said:

"He look so much like moon congratulations dear."

sweetvjay_ said:

"That’s how I birthed all my children, same day same month and is almost 4-6 yrs interval o... God is indeed wonderful."

ismailknk7 said:

"The sweetest, warmest people in the world. I love you. My heart is with Africa."

Regina Daniels flaunts body in IG post

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Regina Daniels had her second child and the mum of two is still basking in the joy.

The actress got her fans and colleagues gushing after sharing new photos of herself looking like she did not just have a baby.

Clearly one to show off, Regina bragged over the fact that she looks forever young like the baby girl that she calls herself.

Source: Legit.ng