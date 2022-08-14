Nigerian singer, Teniola Apata, who is simply known as Teni, left fans surprised after being pictured with Leke Adeboye

According to the post shared on the RCCG pastor's page, the singer had visited the church for a programme

Meanwhile, the singer had earlier made headlines after she took to her Twitter handle to announce she was looking for a nanny for four dogs

Singer, Teni was recently spotted with Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) pastor Leke Adeboye.

The pastor, also the son of RCCG's overseer Emmanuel Adeboye, took to his Instagram page to share a photo with the singer.

The singer was pictured with the RCCG pastor. Credit: @tenientertainer, @lekeadeboye

In the photo shared, the singer can be seen sporting her regular tomboy ensemble consisting of a black loose-fitted long-sleeve shirt and a pair of pants.

She paired the look with a print scarf and a bright orange cap over it.

Leke's caption suggested she visited the church for a programme as he expressed he was looking forward to working with her.

He wrote:

"Thank you @tenientertainer. for stopping by at PSF! I’m personally looking forward to all the things we’ll get to do together. God bless you."

See post below:

Social media users react

taree.bettie:

"So she came for real we all taught it was a joke."

odun_tomide:

"Yea. I was surprised seeing her in camp too. Very respectful."

egbunu.victor:

"Sure her next visit is gospel vibezz"

iretioluwaoloyede:

"People will be more attracted to this light because it will be the most important need of man"

ilobaemma:

"was really a surprise my boss... We hope to see her do some Holy Ghost Gbedu soon."

Teni to get the US citizenship for her 4 dogs after many showed interest in nanny job to take care of them

Teni recently took to her Twitter handle to announce she was looking for a nanny for four dogs

However, minutes after tweeting, with many already showing interest in taking up the job, Teni, in another tweet, revealed she was getting documents together so that her dogs could travel with her to the US.

Teni revealed the process was stressful, but she added that her dogs would be travelling with her to America as she wanted to get them the US citizenship.

