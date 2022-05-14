Nigerian singer Teni took to her Twitter handle to reveal she was looking for a nanny for her four dogs when she is away

Minutes after many took to her comment section to apply for the job, Teni had a change of thought as she said they were travelling with her

The singer also revealed it was stressful getting the needed documents for her dogs to get the US citizenship

Nigerian singer Teni Apata is making headlines after she took to her Twitter handle to announce she was looking for a nanny for four dogs

However, minutes after tweeting, with many already showing interest in taking up the job, Teni, in another tweet, revealed she was getting documents together so that her dogs could travel with her to the US.

Teni revealed the process was stressful, but she added that her dogs would be travelling with her to America as she wanted to get them the US citizenship.

The singer wrote:

“Getting documents for dogs to travel is actually more stressful than I thought. Bruhhh!!! My dogs going with me to America! Need to get dem their Yankee citizenship.”

Reactions as Teni set to get American citizenship for her dogs

Many have taken to the singer’s comment section to react to her decision.

eminioba1:

"Dog wan enter plane I never visite airport for my life. God abeg !!!! I no wan continue like this."

ayodelemobolaji:

"Abeg make I join your dogs I no useful for Nigeria."

dennis:

"So dog go fess me enter Yankee ."

vickymazing:

"Dog first me enter plane, Sapa you do this one oya na."

asie_ebere:

"Dogs with Benefits God when will my own come."

