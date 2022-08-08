Popular singer Timi Dakolo recently shared a recent conversation between him and his daughter Zoe Dakolo

The conversation between the daughter and dad showed the moment Zoe asked the singer to help her purchase a make-up kit worth N96K

Zoe, who seemed to be a fashion enthusiast, repeatedly begged Timi to get it for her as she spoke about what she needed them for

Nigerian singer and songwriter Timi Dakolo recently took to his social media to share a chat between him and his daughter Zoe Dakolo.

Zoe, in the message, requested her singer dad to buy her some fashion item which she said was meant for her face and teeth.

Timi Dakolo shares screenshot of chat between him & his 8-year-old daughter. Credit: @timidakolo @zoedakolo

Source: Instagram

She gave the item's price to the tune of N96k when converted to Pounds from Naira. A stunned Timi could only tell she didn’t need them as he urged her to take her bath instead.

Sharing their conversation via his Instagram page, the singer wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“God Abeg …Help me with this @zoedakolo. My daughter Dey always carry me where I no know.”

See the post below:

Internet users react

Many of the singer’s fans and followers have since reacted in the comment section, with some urging him to fulfil her request. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

officialmakosi:

"pick up the phone and say Zoe baby when daddy he is thinking of what is best for you! No is not a bad word sometimes it means not yet!"

oliveemodi:

"This is how God said we must be fervent with our prayers o❤️."

chinonsoarubayi:

"She doesn’t need them. But it’s d persistence for me. ."

courtiersfabrics:

" they grow up so fast."

askashaketalkshow:

"Zoe my dearest daddy pls don’t buy those items they will damage her skin but take her out and have some time with her, let mom also talk to her that her skin is going through some changes and it will be like that till she is 18yrs old. Puberty will come and go we love you Zoe ❤️but pls my dear stay beautiful for daddy ."

Timi Dakolo reacts as daughter bills him for hairstyle

There is this special bond that exists between fathers and their daughters, and popular singer Timi Dakolo and his 8-year-old daughter Zoe share one.

The singer, however, raised his concern after his daughter asked him for money to do a particular hairstyle.

Timi said he thought the girl child became concerned about her outlook from the age of 15.

Source: Legit.ng