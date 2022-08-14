Big Brother Naija housemates, Ilebaye and Kess got social media users talking after an incident in between the sheets

Following the Saturday Night party, the two were pictured in bed where Ilebaye attempted to kiss him which he refused

This prompted a statement from Ilebaye's handler, which claimed she saw Kess as an older and nothing more

Social media has been buzzing with reactions following the incident that occurred between Big Brother Naija housemates, Ilebaye and Kess.

After the Saturday night party, which saw the Level Up housemates grooving to some great music, Ilebaye, was seen in Kess's bed.

The handler addressed kiss attempt. Credit: @ilebayeoddiniya1, @bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

In a video trending on social media, Ilebaye can be seen pulling his face towards hers in order to kiss him.

Kess, in response, pushes her away gently, politely rejecting the kiss.

This earned her quite the trolling online.

In reaction to this, Ilebaye's handler took to social media to address the incident, explaining it was a silly joke that she'll understand not to try again.

Part of the message reads:

"Sometimes words and action get taken out of context and a silly joke can cause misconceptions. Was the joke ok? No! Was her intentions ill? No! With time she will understand not to involve play in some situations. But @orijin_nigeria bitters no be your mate sha…Both of them were under the influence of alcohol ...But thank God our girl saved day…there was no kiss after all .."

Watch video below:

Social media users react to post

Omawumi Pemu:

"Is that how you people kiss your brothers at home? It would have been better if you didn't say anything."

Boyitie Joy:

"Thank God she’s going home today. Let her do senior bro from outside. Don’t come and corrupt our innocent married man Kess."

Mbaka Oluchi\;

"Shut up, give me your boyfriend number I want to give brotherly kiss, she is coming back today before she lead somebody's husband into temptation."

Rooney S Mututwa:

"We want to hear from Ilebaye herself... Why is that handler behaving like she was with her do they think the same? Those guys like each other I saw it in the salon today."

Abdulrahman Olaitan:

"When did her handler enter the house without the fan knowing, abi ilebaye is secretly calling those outside."

Janzy White:

"Is the handler inside the house with her ? Yeye explain no more sis she's coming back home tonight !!!"

BBNaija: Official photos show hot moments from Saturday party, housemates kiss, flaunt assets in Ankara styles

The Level Up housemates were excited as they finally got to party hard after a week full of tasking activities.

The housemates all looked fabulous in Ankara outfits given to them by Big Brother for their Saturday Night celebration.

As expected, a DJ was also present in the house to thrill the participants with good music, while helping some of them forget their worries about the upcoming Sunday Live eviction show.

