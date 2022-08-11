Popular gospel singer Mercy Chinwo's traditional wedding ceremony was a beautiful affair that took over social media

As the singer counts doen to her white wedding, she has shared new photos with her fiance Pastor Blessed

The feel-good photos radiated love and Mercy in her caption revealed how she feels getting to do life with her man

Nigerian gospel singer Mercy Chinwo is on her way to having the last ceremony that will stamp as as a Mrs for life.

Having had her traditional ceremony, Mercy has started counting down to her white wedding and she gave her fans something to gush about.

Mercy Chinwo shares new photos before wedding Photo credit: @mercychinwo

Source: Instagram

She shared new pre- wedding photos with her man. Mercy donned a beautiful dress while her man wore a simple traditional fit.

Taking to the caption, the singer expressed joy to be moving onto the next phase of her life.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"It's fulfilling getting to do life with you @theofficialblessed ❤Next phase loadingMercy is indeed blessed❤❤"

See the post below:

Fans look forward to Mercy's big day

charypearl89:

"Perfectly Made In Heaven ❤️❤️ #MercyIsBlessed."

racyrobescouture:

"Next phase loading ooo we can’t wait!!! Congratulations @mercychinwo I’m so happy for you❤️❤️❤️"

uwanasbeauty:

"So gorgeous "

jemimaa_jj:

"Congratulations, God bless this union ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

joepraize_de_emperor:

"We are coming and we are coming STRONG … full of his might."

demmy_more:

"Congratulations you have seen the glory of God, it radiates all around you "

ibiwarietuk:

"Mercy of Life congratulations sis."

officialcynthiara220:

"When love meets happiness ahhhh❤️❤️❤️❤️"

bekkyden:

"❤️❤️❤️ God is so faithful oh, super congratulations woman of God, I tap into this joy"

Mercy Chinwo performs from balcony as fans storm dad’s house

Popular gospel musician Mercy Chinwo trended on social media following the emergence of a lovely video from her introduction ceremony.

Some days before, Legit.ng reported that the actress had her wedding introduction and lovely photos and videos from the ceremony surfaced online to the delight of fans.

Apparently, some overzealous fans stormed the residence of Chinwo’s dad where the ceremony was taking place.

Instead of turning them down, the bride-to-be made an appearance on the balcony and treated her fans to a free music performance.

Source: Legit.ng