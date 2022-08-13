Gospel musician Mercy Chinwo is being hailed by fans and supporters for keeping things classy at her recent bridal shower

Photos and videos that surfaced online captured the bride-to-be and her friends rocking cute outfits that properly covered their bodies

Social media users couldn’t help but rejoice with the gospel singer who is set to tie the knot with her husband on Saturday, August 13

Nigerian gospel musician, Mercy Chinwo, couldn’t hide her excitement as some close friends and family members went the extra mile to make her happy.

The ladies managed to organize a lovely bridal shower for the singer who is set to marry her lover, Blessed, over the weekend.

Photos, videos from Mercy Chinwo's shower. Photo: @goldmynetv/@mercychinwo

Source: Instagram

A video making the rounds online captured the ever-playful Chinwo in a happy mood as she joined her friends at the venue of the shower.

Another portion of the video captured the moderately dressed ladies dancing happily with their soon-to-be-married friend.

Social media users react

Some members of the online community who reacted couldn't;t help but point out how activities at the bridal shower appeared moderate and conservative.

Read some comments sighted below:

elizabethuchennaokhidemeh said:

"This was how bridal shower went before the devil became the party planner."

chuks.andre said:

"Holy spirit filled babes ."

olufunmibecca said:

"S.U bridal shower be like Jesus na you Dey reignLove it."

osinwin_spoblog2 said:

"Congratulations ur home is blessed, all this yeye celebrities no go scatter ur home o."

queen._.abiodun_ogunnika said:

"The marriage seem rush rush is she pregnant."

Adesua and Bany W still the show at Mercy Chinwo's traditional wedding ceremony

Still in a related story about the singer, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi and her husband Banky W were among close friends who showed up for Mercy Chinwo’s traditional wedding.

The husband and wife joined the groomsmen and bridesmaids to make a grand entrance at the venue of the ceremony.

Social media users couldn’t help but gush over the adorable celebrity couple with some congratulating the newlyweds.

