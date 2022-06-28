Nollywood actor Yul Edochie may have been travelling the high road in the past but things have taken a sharp turn

The embattled actor heavily rained curses on those who have been wishing him bad since he became open about his second marriage

Edochie’s comment section was filled with remarks from people who maintained that he could have handled his family matter better

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has been embroiled in one drama or another since he became public about his marriage to a second wife.

The actor appears to have stopped taking the high road as he heavily clamped down on his critics in a fresh Instagram post.

Yul Edochie pushed to rain curses on critics. Photo: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Edochie wondered why people are sad to see others happy while maintaining that he doesn’t subscribe to the idea of letting God deal with haters.

What followed was a barrage of heavy curses from the actor directed at those who do not wish him and his new family well.

See his post below:

Social media users react

maryifeyinwaekwusama said:

"What do you expect? when you brought your personal matter to social media, nobi public opinion you want, that is what you are getting."

maryjaneelo said:

"No one hates you. Most are just disappointed and the rest and angry because you did it to a woman. And they kinda feel her pains. You should have handled it better..."

donaldpedro13_architect said:

"Oga go and sit down jooooooor...you are the one doing yourself by creating and causing nuisance all over the place. Are you the first person to marry 2 wives? You are just trying to make yourself trend on social media every week."

sassy.chommzzy said:

"No one is wishing u death your conscience is just judging u we v moved on… na love we been love u na him mk your gesaih act pain us…. God bless your real family and added star."

am.ellah said:

"U had bad intention towards ur wife MAY" hence u cheated & even marry ur side chicken, so therefore May's tears & prayers for ur betrayal shall follow u 100 times..."

Yul and May celebrate 17th wedding anniversary

Just some months ago, Legit.ng reported that Yul Edochie and his wife, May, celebrated 17 years together as a married couple.

The movie star posted a lovely photo of himself with his wife online to mark their 17th wedding anniversary.

Yul congratulated himself and his wife and noted that she is truly appreciated, as he showered her with more accolades.

Source: Legit.ng