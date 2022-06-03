Nollywood’s Yul Edochie has sparked reactions on social media yet again after coming out to speak on his controversial decision to take a second wife

Edochie in a lengthy video post shared on his official Facebook page admitted that he should not have allowed a second woman into his home

The actor’s attempt to give reasons for his action was met with mixed reactions from social media users who have followed the drama over the past few weeks

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has returned to social media weeks after his controversial post announcing the birth of his son by his second wife, Judy Austin.

In a Facebook video post tagged “Why I married a second wife,” the entertainer made an attempt to explain why he married another wife despite his 17-years-old marriage with May.

Yul Edochie shares reasons for taking second wife in video. Photo: @mayyuledochie/@judyaustin

Source: Instagram

For Edochie, he shouldn’t have allowed another woman into his life but the actor said he couldn’t bring his relationship with Austin to an end.

According to him, the actress equally impacted his life in a positive way.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Edochie equally mentioned how he now has a different perspective on the submission that a man cannot love different women at the same time.

“I have heard from people that a man can’t love two women at the same time. I used to believe it until it happened to me, I realised that never say never. At this point in my life, I think it is possible for a man to love two women”

The actor said it’s possible to be in love with two different women since they tend to bring different things to the table.

In his words:

“Two women can be in your life and bring different things to your life. They reason in different ways, they contribute different things to your life, and make you realise that is just the way it is.”

Edochie, however, admitted that he should never have allowed a second woman into his marriage.

“Yes it’s wrong, I take the blame for that. Things happened, it happened to me and I realised I couldn’t let this woman leave my life."

Watch full video below:

Social media users react

Joshua Lekhithah said:

"Did we asked for your explanations? Guilty conscience."

Emm Darguwor Kennedy said:

"How does that concern us? My brother feel free ya. U owe us no obligation. It's your life."

Neopatra Ndlovu said:

"So after 17 years of marriage that's when you decide to marry second wife...... Shut up Yul."

Ufele Chris Ifechukwu said:

"You still dey explain?Oga yul Try and rest OH Na Your choice nah, Shey you talk say it's none of our business? So Why do you keep on explaining, to get sympathy or public validation?"

Arinze Esoka Okenwa said:

"Oga you have come again, when people will start to discussing it you will accuse them of meddlesome interlopers.why not mind your lane and thrash your family wahala instead of disturbing the cyberspace."

Yul and May celebrate 17th wedding anniversary

Just some months ago, Legit.ng reported that Yul Edochie and his wife, May, celebrated 17 years together as a married couple.

The movie star posted a lovely photo of himself with his wife online to mark their 17th wedding anniversary.

Yul congratulated himself and his wife and noted that she is truly appreciated, and showered her with more accolades.

Source: Legit.ng