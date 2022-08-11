Popular Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli, was seen showing concern for her friend, VeeKee James, who seemed keen on going for cosmetic surgery

In a viral video, Omoni advised the celebrity stylist not to go under the knife because she would keep going back

According to the film star, her friend will get addicted to looking perfect once she starts going for cosmetic surgery

Popular Nigerian actress, Omoni Oboli, recently trended after she was seen candidly advising her friend, VeeKee James, against cosmetic surgery.

In a viral making the rounds online, the celebrity fashion designer spoke on how she wanted to go under the knife during her conversation with Omoni.

The actress, however, did not seem to think it was a good idea and told VeeKee not to undergo surgery because she didn’t need it.

Omoni Oboli advises against cosmetic surgery. Photos: @thetattleroomng

Source: Instagram

According to Omoni, the fashion designer can continue to wear her cinched outfits. Veekee seemed adamant and noted that she was tired of wearing them.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

To buttress her point further, the film star told her friend that if she goes for surgery once, she will keep going over and over again because she will get addicted to looking perfect.

See the video below:

Nigerians react to viral video of Omoni Oboli advising Veekee James against cosmetic surgery

After the video trended on social media, it raised reactions and a number of people appeared to agree with the actress. Read some of their comments below:

Kanoel_fabrics:

“But she is saying the truth. In a very respectful polite way. ”

Susan_davids:

“But she has done it already.”

Ogomimi22:

“The Veekee don do body na.”

Db_naturals_:

“Abeg make she do if she wan do o .. It’s a matter of choice .”

Aniscooser:

“You’re right Omoni. You must love yourself enough to leave anything that always makes you feel less in life.”

Osahonplux:

“People that does their body lacks self confidence, and can never be satisfied!”

Alexanderoluchi:

“Her mind looks made up already.”

Leaddyskincare:

“As long as it makes you happy tho self love is peace. But if the consequences come knocking what happens???”

Karenelaye:

“Perzon Dey advice u , u nor Dey listen tomroow na u and ur carelessness.”

Tallbosschic:

“Na so una go they talk, you keep going and going on.. ask toke makinwa. Her but*t is not aligned, it looks like cabin biscuits now.”

Hmm.

Blessing CEO claims Nancy Isime did surgery and is hiding with exercise

Popular relationship blogger Blessing Okoro aka Blessing CEO has subtly called out popular TV host and actress Nancy Isime.

Blessing, who has been open about having her body worked on, was in an interview with radio show host Nedu and she was asked to point out celebs who have worked on their bodies and are hiding under the guise of exercise.

Without thinking twice, the blogger mentioned Nancy Isime and disclosed that she almost killed herself buying gym wears and going to work out just to have a body like hers.

Source: Legit.ng