Popular relationship blogger Blessing CEO has revealed in an interview that TV host Nancy Isime worked on her body

Blessing, who recently had her own body done, has been unapologetic and open about it, unlike most Nigerian celebrities

The blogger also pointed out that she almost killed herself going to the gym and working out to look like Nancy Isime

Popular relationship blogger Blessing Okoro aka Blessing CEO has subtly called out popular TV host and actress Nancy Isime.

Blessing, who has been open about having her body worked on, was in an interview with radio show host Nedu and she was asked to point out celebs who have worked on their bodies and are hiding under the guise of exercise.

Without thinking twice, the blogger mentioned Nancy Isime and disclosed that she almost killed herself buying gym wears and going to work out just to have a body like hers.

She also disclosed that 90% of female Nigerian celebrities have worked on their bodies to look as good as they do but won't come out clean because they don't have tough skin like her.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Blessing CEO's revelation

fashion_magicblog:

"I don't know why they like involving people when they are called for interview."

dammiekuye:

"Gathering in a place and calling people's names is just so off."

zoeyfragrancegallery:

"Nancy own really pain cuz I really thought it was gym but who ask her to call name "

zee.badmos:

"She's up to something for mentioning her Nancy's name."

e_tu:

"Is there any gain in telling people you did yansh too."

kswissluxuryhair:

"I still never see the yansh wey u do sef."

___edith.of.the.goodlife:

"But nancy has actually never denied going under the knife. So what’s she talking about???"

Blessing CEO supports Apostle Suleman as she calls out Gistlover

Popular controversial relationship blogger Blessing CEO waded into the Apostle Suleman and list of actresses saga.

Following the Apostle's reaction to the scandal, Blessing took to her Instagram page to laugh at Gistlover.

She continued by daring the anonymous blogger to show their face and urged her fellow celebrities to speak up when Gistlover decides to make them miserable.

