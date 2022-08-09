BBNaija Level Up star, Phyna, recently spoke on her likeness for two of her co-stars, Bryann and Groovy

In a video making the rounds, the reality star was captured recounting how she told Biggie about how she liked Bryann and Groovy

Phyna’s revelation sparked a series of interesting reactions as fans accused her of always having eyes for Beauty’s man

BBNaija star, Phyna, has got fans talking on social media after she was captured speaking on her likeness for her co-stars, Bryann and Groovy.

During a conversation with Amaka and Groovy, the Edo-born hype woman was seen recounting how she told Big Brother in the past about her likeness for the two young men.

According to her, she first told Bryann about her likeness for him but he joked about being a small boy. Phyna noted that she hadn’t known his age was 22 at the time.

BBNaija's Phyna speaks on liking Groovy and Bryann. Photos: @unusualphyna, @bryannonly, @groovymono

Source: Instagram

Phyna also reminded Groovy of the time she asked him if he was taken because she liked him. The reality star noted that she was speaking her truth.

Nigerians react to Phyna liking Bryann and Groovy

Not long after the video went viral online, a number of internet users had a lot to say about it considering Groovy’s relationship with disqualified housemate, Beauty. Read some of their comments below:

Lindamasolo:

“That's why they hated beauty…”

Patriciakamatuka:

“Groovy dont like u in tht way Phyna.”

Jetito08:

“Now l know what happened to Beauty...they wanted her food.”

Qutiemenz:

“Ha!! Fear people ooo ‍♀️‍♀️.”

Stellaabode_esq:

“I like the fact that Groovy has a calm personality. The boy is emotionally drained, they should allow him recover from all he's going through.”

Chy4chizzy:

“Phyna baby, collect, nothing do you he's single and ready to mingle but do not stress him.”

Thelmakamsi:

“Groovy is nw in more trouble.”

Kofoworola245:

“May God deliver Groovy from them o.”

Likejuicy:

“God so this is the reason they chased beauty out of the house SMH and people out here are insulting her just for what groovy is ok.”

NBA disowns disqualified BBNaija star Beauty

BBNaija Level Up star, Beauty Tukura’s claim to being a lawyer is now being under question after she was disowned by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

She had been known to claim being a lawyer and one John Aikpokpo-Martins, the ‘1st Vice President’ of the Nigerian Bar Association, took to social media to address it.

He shut down claims of Beauty being a lawyer and noted that it was an embarrassment to most members of the legal profession.

