Nigerian politician, Femi Fani Kayode’s ex-wife, Precious Chikwendu, has taken to social media to celebrate her scars

On her official Instagram account, the mother of four posted a photo of herself posing with balloons to celebrate the scars that made her grow

According to her, she is evolving and thankful for grace and strength, her post raised series of comments from Nigerians

Nigerian politician, Femi Fani Kayode’s ex-wife, Precious Chikwendu, recently caused a buzz online after she celebrated her scars in a special way.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the former beauty queen posted a photo taken during a shoot she had that was dedicated to her scars.

In the photo, the mother of four had gold balloons that spelled out the word ‘Scarniversary’ as well as other black balloons in the background.

Femi Fani Kayode’s ex-wife Precious celebrates her scars. Photos: @snowwhitey

Source: Instagram

Precious also had a plate of cake and a glass of wife to mark the occasion.

In the caption of the post, the politician’s ex-wife noted that the scars that made her evolve ought to be celebrated.

She added that scars are seen as reminders of pain but hers have made her better than she set out.

In her words:

“Dear Precious .

This is to celebrate the scars that made you evolve.

Often times scars are viewed as a constant reminder of a pain that left a visible stain but yours snowhite, remains a reminder of why the caterpillar must evolve into a butterfly. With these scars i am better than i set out to initially .

I am evolving and thankful for the Grace of strength and faith.

Happy scarniversary to me .”

See the photo below:

Internet users react to Precious’ scarniversary photo

Read what some of them had to say below:

Akinwale.muse:

“Happy Scarniversary!”

Better.call.manny:

“Snow abeg take it easy on us with this hotness.”

Edu_porsche:

“First time hearing this .. but I think say peace ✌️ done Dey .. never the less happy scarniversary.”

Ummizeewada:

“So cute. I love you always. Happy scarniversary.. Don’t go and look for the meaning in the dictionary oooooo. We MOVEEEEEEEE.”

Ufelimariam:

“Okayyy,, now I like this positive view…May you continue to evolve gracefully and be successful mama! .”

Theorevaa:

“Happy Scarniversary precious ❤️❤️.”

Caterup_magazine_nigeria:

“Continue to stay happy .”

Nice one.

FFK's ex-wife Precious visits his home after 2 years

Things have finally taken a desirable turn between former aviation minister Femi Fani-Kayode and his ex-wife, Precious Chikwendu, who have been lucked in a child-custody battle over the years.

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that FFK shared an update with his Instagram followers after Precious and the kids spent time together.

Well, things have gotten even more stable between the former husband and wife as FFK’s ex-wife visited his home two years after their union hit the rocks.

