Actress Annie Idibia shared a post on her Instastory channel just before her husband’s new baby scandal

The Young Rich and Famous star reacted to a viral video showing the moment a lady went on her knees and proposed to her lover with a car gift

Annie pointed out how it’s nice to spoil one's lover with gifts, but she appeared to have a problem with proposing to a man

Actress Annie Idibia and her husband, 2baba, are currently trending again on social media amid reports that the singer has allegedly impregnated yet another woman.

However, before the drama unfolded, Annie had taken to her Instastory channel with a post in which she reacted to a viral proposal video.

Annie Idibia says she can buy a plane for hubby 2baba. Photo: @annieidibia1

The video captured the moment a lady went down on her knees and asked for her man’s hand in marriage. To make it even more special, she topped the proposal with a brand new car gift for her man.

Reacting to the post on her Instastory channel, Annie pointed out that there’s nothing bad in spoiling one’s man with expensive gifts.

According to her, if she had the means she would have gotten an aircraft for her husband, 2baba.

Annie, however, held reservations about being the one to ask for a man’s hand in marriage. She wrote:

"Ladies what you think?...Well, ain’t nothing wrong in spoiling your man too o! If I fit, I go buy airplane for mine o. Literally everything and anything. But to knee down beg man marry me…erm, I dey come o."

See screenshot below:

Annie Idibia reacts to video of lady proposing to man with car. Photo: @annieidibia1

Nigerians advise 2baba amid reports of alleged new child

In a related story about the family, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer 2baba Innocent Idibia got people talking after reports made the rounds that he allegedly welcomed an 8th child with a banker.

The reports trended after the music star penned down a heartfelt apology to his wife, Annie, for embarrassing her.

After the rumours of a new child went viral, internet users advised the music star to get a vasectomy to prevent future pregnancies.

