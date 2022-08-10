A Nigerian bride named Mobiola has shared photos and a video of her civil wedding and what she wore to the event stunned many

Mobiola stepped out beautifully in a pair of trousers and a stunning peplum top to match, sending pulses racing online

She said she can now be called "Mrs A" and gave herself a pat on the shoulders for being such a beautiful bride

A pretty Nigerian named Mobiola bride has attracted the attention of internet users after she shared photos and a video of her civil wedding.

The pretty young lady stepped out wearing a pair of trousers and a peplum top for the wedding.

The bride said she looked cute. Photo credit: @mobiola/@arike_imagery.

Source: Twitter

The photos she shared showed the lady with her man who was putting on a white suit and black trousers.

Sharing the clip and the photos, Mobiola wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"How I showed up for my civil wedding. It’s official guyssss. Call me Mrs A. Not to brag,but I made a very beautiful bride."

See her tweet below:

Her followers on Twitter have taken to the comment section to shower her with a lot of congratulatory messages. Many of them too agreed with her that she made a very beautiful bride.

Nigerian lady calls off her wedding

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady called off her wedding some days to the big event.

According to the story, the young lady complained that the man abused her physically hence she cannot continue with the planned marriage.

her story went viral and shocked many people on the internet but some said she should be left alone and not forced to marry a man that beats her.

Bride in blue gown takes over wedding dance

Also in another story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian bride made guests happy with her peculiar dance steps.

The beautiful bride who was putting on a blue gown stepped out to the arena and took over as everyone turned to take a look at the wonders she was doing with her practised legs.

The lady took it slow and steady taking it one dance step at a time but she was the cynosure of all eyes in the arena.

The colour and beauty of her gown alone was something the guests could not stop looking at.

Source: Legit.ng