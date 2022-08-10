Singer Timaya has taken to social media in celebration of his debut album in the Nigerian music industry

The top entertainer disclosed that he released the project 17 years ago while calling on fans to mention their favourite tracks

Many were seen in the comment section with different reactions to Timaya’s album anniversary celebration

Nigerian singer Timaya has had a long run and impressive run in the music industry and his latest post on Twitter is proof.

The Cold Outside crooner shared a tweet celebrating the anniversary of his debut album, True Story.

Timaya marks anniversary of True Story album

In his caption, the singer told his fans and supporters that he officially released the project about 17 years ago. He went on to ask his followers to mention their favourite tracks off the album.

Timaya's Fans react

@daviesizyboy20

"I say dem don come iyo iyo iyo iyo iyo iyo wetin we do dem iyo iyo iyo iyo iyo iyo. Nigeria na my country eh bayelsa na my state eh, this na reality wen been happen for bayelsa eh 1999 iye I swear I nor go forget am eh, wen dem kill d people and make us homeless."

@AbbeyCr7

"This album came out during Ilaje and Ijaw fight that year. We listen the hell out of it in Majidun beautiful memories @timayatimaya God bless you."

@Mikeland17590 said:

:Leave me make I feel my glass me and you no dey the same class obstacle come I go jump and pass holy gust dey my back."

@Chukwusaze

"I remember my elder buying this Album from her daily savings of lunch money and when my elder brother that is a Reverend visited and saw the Album asked my sister “What is this song teaching you?” my sister responded, “The Album is everything about life”.

@KRISSYOFFICIAL3 said:

"This album was fire back then,I could remember a friend of mine came back from portharcourt with de album.and immediately we All fall in luv with de http://song.de first song I luv in de album his dem mama."

