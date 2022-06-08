Veteran singer, Timaya is the latest Nigerian celebrity to own a Ferrari and he flaunted the new ride on social media

The Egberi Papa shared the news of his Ferrari ride in a hilarious way as he referred to it as his new baby

The yellow-coloured new ride with a red interior looks so lovely and Nigerians have congratulated him for his latest acquisition

Guess who is the latest Ferrari owner in town? It is the Egberi Papa 1 of Bayelsa, Timaya, as the dancehall star shared the good news with his fans on social media.

Timaya took to his Instagram page to share a video and photos of his new Ferrari ride and referred to it as his new baby.

Timaya acquires new Ferrari. Credit: @timayatimaya

Source: Instagram

In the caption of the post, he declared that he has left all his girlfriends because of the new ride:

"I left my gal friends and got a new baby. FERRARI 458 Iconic. CHULO way.."

Check out the post below:

Nigerians congratulate Timaya

Social media users across the country have trooped to Timaya's page to shower him with congratulatory messages following the acquisition of his new Ferrari ride.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Im_slimcase:

"Make the money and disappear."

Ebidouwei:

"FERARI in our garage, champagne in the glass everything cool and nice ."

Uka_paul:

"Congratulations senior man."

Elimarliq:

"Chulo Pull up inna FERARI make the people hala."

Africanbillgatengt:

"Congratulations highest Chulo more win."

Richardloader1:

"God wa run am for you go run am for me too I’m very happy for you brother more more keys."

