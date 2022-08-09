Moroccan-American rapper French Montana has excited his fans and Nigerian music lovers following an announcement on social media

Apparently, the rap superstar jumped on producer Pheelz’s song, Finesse, for a remixed version of the hit record

Montana shared a snippet of the soon-to-be-released track online and many have expressed anticipation as they await the song

Top Nigerian producer and music star Pheelz is set to add yet another hit track to his credit following a collaboration with Moroccan-American rapper, French Montana.

An excited Montana happily took to his social media pages with a snippet letting fans know that he would be jumping on the official remix of Finesse.

The snippet featured Pheelz's catchy "Folake for the night" lyrics and a rap verse of Montana on the track.

"I do it out of love pay me back with loyalty," the US star rapped.

Social media users react

wal_turner said:

"Luv dis, still yet some artist dey force collabo all in d name of billboard, nw dem dey rush some good music will always speak for himself not noice."

judevector said:

"Wait what did I just hear finesse remix wow ."

samsilver07 said:

"This is banger."

__yrneh___ said:

"Now this sound ."

designsbyewealth said:

"I don't think it's necessary tho buh the verse."

bryte.ike_nn said:

"Just one hit can change your life forever ."

moyoh_01 said:

"Afrobeat is gradually getting there ."

larrypluto said:

"See scope, everybody sha won enter Afrobeat, dem kuku don dey claim say nah black america originate am."

armani_pounds_d_real_og said:

"I do it out of love, pay me back with loyalty."

