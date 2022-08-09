Popular skit maker and comedian Oga Sabinus dropped a funny statement as he reacted to the increase in the price of flight ticket

The comedian joked about those who always gave updates when they travel by plane to Lagos or Abuja as he said it has been a while since he saw such a post

Oga Sabinus’s statement has stirred funny reactions on social media as many couldn’t help but agree with him

One of Nigeria’s leading comedians and skit makers, Mr Funny, also known as Oga Sabinus, has reacted to the increase in the price of flight tickets.

Oga Sabunus, in a statement via his official Twitter handle, dropped a funny statement on how it has been a long time since he heard from those who make their flight trip known on social media.

Sabinus comments on flight ticket.

Source: Instagram

In his words:

“E don tey wey I see ‘ Lagos your girl is here ‘ or ‘ Abuja Be Good to be me “ Flight Ticket Na Your Mate? ♀️”

Reactions as Sabinus jokes about flight ticket

Many of the comedian’s fans and followers have since taken to the comment section to react to his tweet, Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

Onyinye:

"We dey use canoe now."

movinchy1:

"Ah Naso one olosho for Snapchat dea tell me 80k per night I say nawa oo From lekki to mainland?? You wan carry flight."

dandizzystan:

"Things hard now."

moromokeh1:

"Flight ticket don cost."

ijecianrapper:

"E run reach everybody ."

ekesonmoney:

"I don go chop witch . I dey fly for free now. Smart move."

ajuicygeorge:

"Anybody you see dey enter plane for naija now call EFFC ."

helensuzzy:

"everybody dey see shege."

Domestic airlines increase flight ticket

Airfares across Nigeria have increased by as much as 100%, a check on airlines website and reports from the Sun Newspaper.

Ticket fares to cities like Port Harcourt, Ilorin, and northern states like Kebbi, Borno, Adamawa and Kano have increased by as much as 100%.

Some Nigerians have also taken to social media to express their pains and call for relief amid the rising cost of living.

Source: Legit.ng