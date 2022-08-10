Popular Nollywood actress, Chioma Akpotha, got people gushing when she shared a video with three of her colleagues on Instagram

Ufuoma McDermott, Omoni Oboli and Uche Jumbo were featured in the dance video that had the actresses having the fun of their lives

Chioma promised a repeat of the lovely video but this time she won't be doing it with her colleagues alone, Nigerians have reacted massively to the post

Ace Nollywood actress, Chioma Akpotha took her fans down memory lane to the moment she and some of her colleagues had the fun of their lives together in a dance video.

The video featured other Nollywood stars like Ufuoma McDermott, Uche Jombo and Omoni Oboli with the quartet dancing to nice music in Dubai.

Chioma vowed to do a repeat of the video and this time she won't be doing it with her celebrity colleagues but with 12 lucky fans.

She promised that the fans who will be joining her on the Dubai trip will be selected during an Instagram live session later this month.

Check out the dance video below:

Nigerians react to Chioma's fun video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Chioma Akpotha's video, some of them expressed their willingness to participate in the Dubai trip fun.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Henriettaanyansi:

"The four of you are my role model."

Jennybrownskin1:

"I love their friendship."

Lolasarahaiyeola:

"I will be the most happy being on earth if you pick me among the 12people for the Dubai trip.... You have being my secret legend as an actress from my childhood."

Iam_maryagada:

"Pls I want to be in the next twerking session with my small bombom."

Kell_ybeauty:

"If the friendship is not like this please I don’t want it."

