Big Brother Naija 2018 star Tobi Bakre left internet users cracking up with laughter over a recent video

In his latest Instagram upload, the reality TV star/actor is seen struggling to get out his clothes with the assistance of his wife

The video, which has since gone viral, had many social media users sharing their thoughts about tight-fitted clothes

Tobi Bakre recently stepped out for a watch party of Rings of Powers hosted by Prime Video Naija, which saw several celebrities in attendance.

While the BBNaija star looked dapper in a colourful ensemble, scenes from the afterparty were not so glamourous.

The reality star shared a video of him struggling with his clothes. Credit: @tobibakre

Shortly after posting photos with his wife and other stars, Tobi shared a home video of him struggling to get out of the ensemble, which appeared to be quite tight.

The video saw him getting some assistance from his wife, who succeeded in helping him remove the cloth.

Sharing the video, he captioned:

"Fashion killer fashion killer! See stress wey dey end am."

Social media users react to Tobi Bakre's video

sagadeolu:

"Why can I relate with this post emotionally."

oluseyi_olubori:

"This thing has happened to me before and I was the only one at home on that day, I had to use razor blade to cut it , is like I was losing my breath."

evergreenflakky:

"This is me and husby, anytime he wears native."

mzjessyfab:

"Some fabric no good to sew too tight , cause to remove am na war."

zemiraposh:

"Fashion is pain."

iamchams231:

"Ooh well...this is how I wear and remove my clothes. Disadvantage of fitted clothes."

nigofoods:

"The struggle you face having big muscles lol."

