Popular Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli, is calling out her friends and colleagues, Chioma Akpotha and Ufuoma McDermott

She shared a video where the duo were playing about opening a ministry and preaching to the congregation in their hotel room in Dubai

Omoni dragged them for not carrying the general overseer along before making such moves and wondered what the future holds for their ministry

Nigerians dropped interesting comments to the fun video of the Nollywood actresses acting as ministers of God in Dubai

Fans love it when the trio of Omoni Oboli, Chioma Akpotha and Ufuoma McDermott share friendship goals on social media.

This time around, they took their fun to Dubai without Omoni, and she is expressing her displeasure over the move.

Omoni Oboli shares Chioma Akpotha and Ufuoma McDermott's fun video. Credit: @omonioboli

Source: Instagram

In a fun video posted by Omoni, Chioma and Ufuoma were seen acting as ministers of God and stagging what looks like a church crusade in their hotel room.

They did it so well that Omoni became jealous of them, expressed her displeasure at missing the fun, and referred to herself as the general overseer of the ministry they are trying to build.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She wondered whether the ministry will ever move to the permanent site.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Omoni Oboli's post

A number of Omoni Oboli's followers have trooped to the comment section of the video of her friends having fun without her and dropped hilarious reactions.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Ifediora_joyce:

"Part of the movie I guess..okay we are here to watch."

Annatang0:

"I knew you won't find it funny at all."

Irenejob:

"General overseer was busy decorating her huge room."

Anietietompeters:

"This union is not complete, anyway let me keep my eyes glued till the 4th brethren arrive love you guys. Your love, support and affection for each other is worth studying in schools."

Flakiesempire_store:

"Jeez... It's Chioma's@chiomakpotha expression for me. She's super playful. I love you ma."

Sallyhappylife:

"You girls have way too much fun, I'm jealous."

Chioma Akpotha shares fun dance video with her friends, vows to recreate it

Legit.ng previously reported that Chioma Akpotha got people gushing when she shared a video with three of her colleagues on Instagram.

Ufuoma McDermott, Omoni Oboli and Uche Jombo were featured in the dance video that had the actresses having the fun of their lives.

Chioma promised a repeat of the lovely video, which will see some fans featured on it.

Source: Legit.ng