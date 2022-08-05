Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) winner season 6, Whitemoney, develops an emergency American accent just days after arriving in Dublin, Ireland

The ex-reality TV star shared a hilarious video of himself on the street of Dublin while sharing a discovery about the weather in the European country he noticed

Whitemoney said in the funny clip that at the time he was recording, it was some minutes past 8 pm, but the sun was still high and bright

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 6 housemate Hazel Oyeze Onu aka Whitemoney, has left a lot of Nigerians laughing loudly with a recent video he shared online.

Former reality TV star Mazi is currently in Dublin, Ireland, visiting the country for the first time. However, it has only taken the Mazi just a few days to develop an emergency American accent even though he's never been to the United States before in his life.

Reality tv star Whitemoney cracks Nigerians up with his funny American accent Photo credit: @whitemoney_/@gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

As if that wasn't enough Whitemoney took the streets of Dublin in the video to reveal a shocking discovery he made just days after arriving in the country.

He noted that Nigeria and Ireland share the same time zone, but the moment he recorded his clip, it was ten minutes past 8 pm, but the sun was still high and the weather was as clear as day.

He then went on to question why if it were Nigeria at such time of the day, it would be dark already.

Watch the full clip of the reality TV star below:

Read the funny reactions Whitemoney's post stirred:

Reactions as fans shower Whitemoney with N37m, Dubai trip for his 30th birthday

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye winner, Whitemoney basked in the euphoria of his fans' love, as they bombarded him with gifts.

The reality star got numerous gifts from his teeming fans on his 30th birthday and some of the lovely gifts have made it to the internet.

The reality star got a mouthwatering N37 million cheque, cash bouquets, musical instruments, an all-expense-paid trip to Dubai, and many other juicy gifts.

