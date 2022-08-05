A video of fun moment between BBNaija Level-Up stars Phyna and Kess has sparked funny and interesting comments on social media

Phyna threw cautions that Kess is a married man to the wind as she seriously whines her waist on him

Kess was a bit reluctant about Phyna's act, but he also seemed to enjoy the fun moment, Nigerian compared his situation to that of Tega

A video of two Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 stars, Phyna and Kess got people talking when they got two personal with each other.

Kess, who has declared that he is married upon his entry into the biggie house, was seen enjoying himself as Phyna seriously rocked with him.

The beautiful housemate whined her waist as she climbed him during the fun time. Their video brought back Tega and Boma's incident in the last edition of the reality show.

Nigerians react to Phyna and Kess video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the video of Kess and Phyna some of them urged the people to bring out the same energy they used on Tega.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Itskessykay_official:

"Nigerians should bring this same Energy, they used on Tega so the equation go balance."

Chidinma.obi:

"Why can't women leave married men even when it has being stated that he is married....but d wife in ur shoes nah."

Ifeco153:

"As na man now internet no go explode oo make married woman dance this one now everywhere go cacth fire."

Ritzy_hairline:

"She’s just catching cruise dey flex."

Blossom.76:

"But it's obvious he doesn't need or enjoy it."

The_mirro_that_shineth_:

"Kess no wan trespass."

