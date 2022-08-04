BBNaija Lockdown star, Ozo, clocked the milestone age of 30 on August 4, 2022, to the joy of his fans

To make the day a special one for him, the reality star’s fans gifted him over N5 million naira

Photos and videos made the rounds online showing Ozo and his monetary gifts as social media users reacted

Much loved BBNaija Lockdown star, Ozo, turned the milestone age of 30 on August 4, 2022, and it was a memorable one for him.

The reality show star, just like other celebs, was celebrated in grand style by his fans as they gave him a special gift.

BBNaija stars are known to go above and beyond for their faves and Ozo’s case was not any different as they gifted him a whopping N5 million.

BBNaija star Ozo's fans gift him over N5m on 30th birthday. Photos: @gistwell

Source: Instagram

In a series of photos and videos making the rounds online, the celebrant who was all smiles was seen holding a dummy cheque with his name and the amount written on it.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Another photo also showed the bank alert of the N5 million being credited to Ozo to show people that it was not audio money.

However, that was not all. Apart from getting the N5 million, Ozo was also gifted briefcases filled with bundles of N500 notes as well as several other boxes filled with money.

See the photos and video below:

Internet users gush over Ozo’s N5m gift on his 30th birthday

Read what some social media users had to say about it below:

Vera99achieng:

“Happy Birthday king.”

Lucylosculate:

“Ahhh but ozo was 29 in biggies house right?”

Jhi.boo:

“Omo fans get money oooo, no wonder everybody just dey go big brother this days.”

Bo_hills_trend:

“Abeg who get fans number…I wan ask something.”

Queendamilet:

“When some are looking for money to eat .”

Happy birthday to Ozo.

Groovy and Ex-Miss Nigeria Beauty caught in bed doing stuff

It would be recalled that Legit.ng earlier reported that Beauty and Groovy were seen together in bed over the night.

The duo of Beauty and Groovy joined the show on Saturday, July 23rd.

The housemates have, however, been caught on camera doing stuff under the duvet over the night in the house.

Source: Legit.ng