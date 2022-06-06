Some fans of the BBNaija season 6 winner, Whitemoney have showered him with many lovely gifts on his 30th birthday

The reality star got loads of gifts from the fans which included an all-expense-paid trip to Dubai, N37 million cheque, cash bouquet, and many more

Nigerians have reacted differently to the gifts rain on the reality star, while some of them commended the fans, others feel the gifts are not real

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye winner, Whitemoney is basking in the euphoria of fans' love and the lovely moments have emerged online

The reality star got numerous gifts from his teeming fans on his 30th birthday and some of the lovely gifts have made it to the internet.

Fans shower Whitemoney with lovely gifts. Credit: @whitemoney @thetattleroomng

Source: Instagram

The reality star got a mouthwatering N37 million cheque, cash bouquets, musical instruments, an all-expense-paid trip to Dubai, and many other juicy gifts.

Photos and videos of the gifts presentation have emerged online.

Check out one of the posts below:

Check out another post below:

Nigerians react to Whitemoney's gifts

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Whitemoney's birthday gifts from fans.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Nk.j.o:

"Will the government take us seriously now?"

Nasaliciouspumpkin:

"Fans struggling to make it in life and to survive the current hardship in naija is giving out 37m. Continue!"

Symplychi_oma:

"Believe BBN housemates at your own risk."

Nohpheesat:

"I no Dey believe bbn housemates stuff but I believe this one."

Rosythrone:

"Are there still fans in this economy? U guys amazed me."

Hair_byshully:

"His fans are the richest and dem no Dey make noise."

Aniscooser:

"More selense Whitemoney....A future Grammy winner and more.. Al the best."

