Nigerian singer Tems has sparked a huge reaction on social media after a video of her during a performance surfaced online

The singer teased the crowd that gathered to watch her perform by rolling her waist to reveal her huge behind

Tems is known to be conservative, but Nigerians could not help but gush over the beautiful body she has been hiding

Popular Nigerian singer Tems was sighted in a video giving her fans more than they asked for by rolling her waist.

For few seconds, the singer gladly flaunted her behind as she danced on stage while the crowd went wild with excited noises.

Nigerians react as Tems shows off backside on stage Photo credit: @temsbaby/@gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

Tems who donned a purple two piece also showed off few more moves before returning to singing.

Watch the clip below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Nigerians react to the video

midesmart:

"Tems ode jooo see body of a goddess,mind of an hustler ❤️❤️ tems pls."

ms_naomii:

"Una don finally see the Nyash nah"

gylliananthonette:

"Even without dressing scantily, she is still so beautiful and classy."

browngirlspecial:

"I don't know why I love this lady and Chef Chi"

queenbee____duke:

"I love this girl. Her hair style tells everything u need to no about a contented woman . Kudos to her mom for raising a queen "

samuelluciah:

"Who is influencing hanty Tems and conditions?"

jaylodolls:

"Biggie biggie heavy heavy "

spicy_skitt_:

"Me never still understand this Tems yansh "

issy_lion:

"Tems rora ju idi yen o "

fredmanuel5:

"Wetin she dey dance "

mimilake7474:

"Roll it girl ❤️❤️"

masor0ju:

"See Wetin big wiz wan carry that boy no serious sha."

Fans react as Tems finally flaunts big backside

Popular talented Nigerian singer, Tems had a number of people on social media talking over her famous backside.

Taking to her Instagram story, the Essence co-singer posted a video of herself rocking a figure hugging dress and posing for the camera.

A number of people might have expected the clip to end there seeing as she has been known to be a conservative celebrity.

However, Tems surprised many people after she turned around and catwalked away as the video captured her big backside.

Source: Legit.ng