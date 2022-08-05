Popular actress Regina Daniels and her mum Rita come off as best friends and make fun memories together

Rita who has been with her daughter since the arrival of her second child took to social media with a post

The post was however accompanied with beautiful photos of mum and daughter showing off their flawless skins

Nollywood filmmaker and mother to billionaire wife Regina Daniels, Rita has got her fans and followers gushing on social media.

The actress went to the beach with her beautiful daughter and shared photos from the outing on her page.

Regina Daniels and mum's photos gets fans gushing online Photo credit: @ritadaniels06

Rita looked younger than her age as she rocked a short beach gown while Regina, now a mum of two rocked a two-piece and tied a scarf around her waist.

The mum and daughter duo seemed to enjoy each other's company as well as the views captured in the photos.

Rita captioned the fun snaps with:

"*Never accept the rumour of fear that your enemy keep using to block your sight never to see the good above the unexisted fears. Remember, the tin line between failure and success is fear. Be wise and get understanding. @regina.daniels."

Check out the post below:

Nigerians gush over Rita Daniels and her daughter

moyolawalofficial:

"Sisters❤️❤️"

ifunanyaigwe.kmj:

"Mummy come back it’s my turn"

sir.sammywest:

"Ah my mama just dey look like small girl."

yvonnekebbianyor:

"Mama and her mini. Beautiful ladies."

mummytwinstailoring_acceses:

"Especially when it is an unsolicited rumour ,good day ma you look real good ❤️❤️❤️"

estheradateecity:

"Beautiful soul you are❤️❤️❤️"

gentle_luna_:

"Omo see over-dose beauty "

Fans hail Regina Daniels as she shows off her snatched body

Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels did not let the weight of having her second child tie her down.

The actress who was still enjoying the perks of being a new mum seemed to be getting back in shape quite fast.

Regina shared new photos of herself looking ravishing and young ina white sleeveless top, with pinks shorts and shoes to match.

In the caption, the latest mum bragged about her beauty as she tagged herself 'forever 16'.

Source: Legit.ng