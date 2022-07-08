Popular Nigerian singer, Tems, has once again caused a buzz on social media over her curvy body

The music star who has been known to be a bit conservative finally flaunted her backside in a recent video

Tems took to her Instagram story to post a clip of herself in a figure hugging dress and turning around for the camera

Popular talented Nigerian singer, Tems, recently had a number of people on social media talking over her famous backside.

Taking to her Instagram story, the Essence co-singer posted a video of herself rocking a figure hugging dress and posing for the camera.

A number of people might have expected the clip to end there seeing as she has been known to be a conservative celebrity.

Singer Tems finally turns around to show big backside. Photos: @temsbaby

Source: Instagram

However, Tems surprised many people after she turned around and catwalked away as the video captured her big backside.

The music star also accompanied the video with popular rapper Eve's song, Who’s That Girl?, playing in the background.

See the video below:

Internet users react as Tems finally shows her backside

Read what some of them had to say below:

Ghabelle:

“She has joined bad geng.”

Mr_mighty102021:

“Finally we go rest since we don see the turn around .”

Godson_alez:

“Nothing special.”

Iam_horpeyhemi:

“First time I’ll see her turn around .”

Wrldprincecharming:

“Terms and condition it's very plenty .”

Tdsglamhairsalon:

“Wow first time am seeing this …and she doesn’t show off like some people would’ve .”

l.tobiloba:

“Her moral compass is impeccable.... Her parental upbringing is clearly based on strict "Tems and conditions." I also see the resemblance to the emoji.”

Teenah_01:

“It’s how you’d see Tems in selfie pictures and just would never imagine she’s got such hooogee behind..”

Hrmdaphny:

“Be like Yoruba yansh .”

Interesting.

Source: Legit.ng