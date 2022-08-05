Popular Nigerian veteran actress, Iyabo Ojo, recently went online to show off her lovely figure as she bragged about her good looks

The mother of two posted a series of sultry photos where she flaunted her figure 8 and noted that she is a 44-year-old looking 22

Iyabo’s photos stirred a series of interesting reactions on social media with some people saying she underwent surgery

Much loved Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, is known to pay great attention to her looks and she recently took to social media to flaunt her body.

In a recent post on her official Instagram page, the mother of two shared a series of photos of her banging body.

Iyabo rocked a body hugging dress that showed off her cinched waist and hips as she bragged about being a 44-year-old who looks 22.

Iyabo Ojo says maintaining her body is not cheap. Photos: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

According to the actress, maintaining her good looks has not been easy or cheap. Not stopping there, she added that she is part of the showbiz industry where a person’s appearance is important.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In her words:

“Mummy @festo_baba @its.priscy is a fine girl . Maintaining this look hasn't been easy nor cheap..... But i belong to the world of entertainment and showbiz were talent, trendy fashion & beauty is essential ✨️

44 looking 22 ”

See the photos below:

Iyabo Ojo’s photos stirs reactions from fans

Not long after the movie star flaunted her figure online, it drew a series of comments from her fans. Many of them drooled over her while others talked about her working on her body.

Read some of their comments below:

sim_plyma

"Abeg she looking older 44 abeg"

softness__the_vibe_princess

"This is what I always say if you hv money and you want to do your body omo do it ooh don’t let anyone discourage you"

Sukerstan:

"They normally travel to turkey every 4 market days for maintenance...."

Ruqqymuha:

"Her body or surgery ‍♀️"

Bolatito___:

"See as my celebrity crush fineeeeee if beauty was a person it's IY SE*XY my FOREVER NUMBER 1,PLS RESPECT for my queen❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️LOve u so much mamiiii❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Jaynetpeters:

"Iyse*xy to the world"

Priscy_daily:

"I wish I would have this shape in my 40's cos... ❤️."

Interesting.

Iyabo Ojo slams lady who called her ugly

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, went after a fan who talked about her remarks on Laura Ikeji during the Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOL) reality show.

The fan made a video to lampoon Iyabo for calling Laura ugly and said she is not even fine herself and not in the best position to call anyone ugly.

In her hilarious reply, the actress shared the lady's remarks about her and heavily shaded her in the lengthy caption.

Source: Legit.ng