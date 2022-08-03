Miss Pepeye actress Yetunde Barnabas and her footballer hubby Olayinka Peter welcomed their first child, a girl on July 26

The actress' foster mum Mide Martins has taken to social media with a photo of the cute baby and her names after her christening

Miss Pepeye also shared the same post on her page and congratulatory messages have poured in for the actresses

Popular Nollywood actress Yetunde Barnabas also known as Miss Pepeye recently welcomed her first child with her footballer husband abroad.

Te actress' godmother Mide Martins, 8 days after the baby's arrival has taken to social media to unveil her names.

Nigerians react as Yetunde Barnabas reveals baby's names Photo credit: @yetundebarnabas

Source: Instagram

An excited Martins who has since taken the title of grandma shared a photo of the newborn and in her caption welcomed her to the world.

"WELCOME TO OUR WORLD MY BEAUTIFUL PRINCESS OMOTOLANI GEMMA OLAYINKA. CONGRATULATIONS @yetundebarnabas @olayinka_peter. MAY GOD CONTINUE BLESS YOUR UNION ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

See the post below:

The baby's mum Miss Pepeye also shared the same photo on her page as she expressed how precious her daughter is to her family.

"Unto Us a GEM is Born ❤️❤️❤️8Days Of My precious Child. GEMMA OLAYINKA. May you continue to be a Blessing to our Family"

See post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

sex_toy_lagos:

"Welcome to the world"

xtyworld:

"Aww. So adorable. May God watch over her. ❤️"

jessica__x.o.x.o:

"She’s so precious Congratulations darling ❤️❤️"

kweenlayorakinbami:

"Congratulations."

zamillah09:

"Cuteness overload congrats again bebe"

star_gyal01:

"Congrats beautiful new mom."

imoleayomi6523:

"Latest grandma in town"

mz_portable_1:

"Welcome to this beautiful world princess may you grow in wisdom, knowledge and understanding "

Yetunde Barnabas announces pregnancy on vacation

Popular Miss Pepeye actress, Yetunde Barnabas got set to join the yummy mummy club as she showed off her pregnancy with her husband, Peter Solomon Olayinka.

The actress and the footballer are on vacation and she shared photos that showed off her cute baby bump.

Yetunde and her man were ready to hit the pool or beach in their swimwear when the took the lovely photos.

Fans and colleagues of the actress flooded her page with congratulatory messages and well wishes.

