Nollywood actress Laide Bakare was the centre of attention at an event recently as veteran juju singer King Sunny Ade sang her name while she danced

The actress, who was excited about the outing, shared a video from the event on her verified Instagram page

Laide's fans also took to the comment section of her IG post as they hailed her and urged her to be happy always

Veteran Juju musician King Sunny Ade was full of praises for Nollywood actress Laide Bakare as she recently sprayed him at an event.

The actress, who gushed as the singer sang her praise at the event, shared the video on her verified Instagram page to the excitement of her fans.

King Sunny Ade hails Laide Bakare. Credit: @laidebakare @sunnyadeofficial

Source: Instagram

Expressing her excitement about the outing, Bakare added a caption to the video reminiscing memories from the event.

She wrote in the caption: “Laide peperenpe re o peperenpe @iamkingsunnyade.”

Check out the video below:

Laide Bakare's fans react to her video.

Many of Laide's fans took to the comment section of her post on Instagram to hail the actress as they also urged her to ignore haters and focus on being happy.

Legit.ng gathered some of their comments. Check them out below:

Queen_boripe_iyaogbon:

"I love you jare omo ton beautiful❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

_murphy07:

"Why I come Dey smile anyhow am I the only one feeling that way "

Abiodunmaruff:

"Nice step wit king of juju music "

Kcrown1:

"SPENDING MONEY IS YOUR CALLING"

Mosunmolatemmy:

"You too they shy is the shy shy face for me.... Always looking good."

Ojodavid405:

"The vibe is too much!!!"

Adedoyin_oduitan:

"Any body pray for your down fall naa him or her go fall keep it up you Sabi am"

Biyi_soo:

"Anty laide and shyness ehn... I wonder how you dey act "

Horlayiwola5:

"I sighted you aunty Laide."

