Popular Nollywood actress Yetunde Barnabas aka Miss Pepeye has taken to social media to announce that she is expecting her first child

The actress who is on vacation with her footballer husband, Peter Olayinka shared photos of her baby bump in a swimwear

Fans and colleagues of the actress have flooded her page with congratulatory messages and well wishes

Popular Miss Pepeye actress, Yetunde Barnabas is set to join the yummy mummy club as she is expecting her first child with her husband, Peter Solomon.

The actress and the footballer are on vacation and she shared photos that showed off her cute baby bump.

Yetunde Brnabas shows off pregnancy Photo credit: @yetundebarnabas

Source: Instagram

Yetunde and her man were ready to hit the pool or beach in their swimwear when the took the lovely photos.

"Happy new Month. Vacation Mood with Zaddy @olayinka_peter fully Activated "

See post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

biolabayo1:

"Congratulations darling ❤️"

khadijahofficial:

"Congratulations my oyinbo "

seiilat:

"Been waiting to see pictures o. Looks so great on you . Congratulations boo."

debbie_shokoya:

"Congratulations Ayetty❤️ God’s Blessings And Protection On Your Family"

sbn_michael:

"She looks so beautiful omg"

_aniscooser:

"It’s going to be a beautiful baby. Beautiful people. Congratulations "

royal_baci:

"Awwww so cute Congratulations darling @yetundebarnabas ❤️❤️❤️"

s.h.a.r.l.e.e.n1922:

"Congratulations, but it doesn’t come as a shock, I’ve been saying congratulations since…more blessings."

preciousokoye:

"This picture is giving .Because whatttttttttttttttt. Congratulations baby girl "

makeupbyobele:

"Godbless your unborn baby! That baby will be so cute."

