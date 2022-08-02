Nollywood actress Ngozi Nwosu had recently celebrated her birthday and asked her family, friends and teeming fans to simply pray for her

Her fans, friends and colleagues, however, granted her wish as they showered her with prayers and also wished her a happy birthday

The 59-year-old veteran actress has grown to become a household name in the Nigerian movie industry

Veteran Nollywood actress Ngozi Nwosu celebrated her 59th birthday on August 1, and her request from well-wishers was just prayers.

The actress, who took to Instagram to share pictures and videos of her celebrating her birthday in style, said everyone should just say a prayer for her.

Veteran actress Ngozi Nwosu on her 59th birthday. Credit: @officialngozinwosu

Source: Instagram

She wrote: “Just say a prayer for me. Pray for me now! Loads of love.”

Check out her posts below:

The Abia State-born actress grew up in Lagos and is fluent in Both Yoruba and Igbo languages. She also started acting in the Yoruba section of Nollywood before she later moved to start acting in Igbo.

She is known for movies like Living in Bondage and Fuji House of Commotion, where she played major characters.

Colleagues, friends and fans pray for Ngozi Nwosu, and send her birthday wishes

Opeyemi_aiyeola1:

"May heaven continue to smile on u ma ❤️ Hapoy birthday "

iIambimpeakintunde:

"Happy Birthday Mama ❤️❤️ More Life in Good health Insha Allah "

Clarionchukwurah:

"May the LORD bless you and keep you Happy Birthday ❤️❤️❤️"

Monalisacode:

"God’s hands rest upon you amen "

Hurairamiania:

"Happy birthday!! God's divine goodness and Mercy shall follow you all the days of your life Amennn"

Roselinetasha:

"Happy birthday dear beautiful Sis. God bless and keep you in good health and peace of mind with more prosperity in Jesus name Amen ❤️"

Katytoberry:

"Happy bday to my mama in fuji house of commotion May God continue to bless and keep you in sound health, long life and enormous prosperity ijmn Do have a spectacularly beautiful bday Mama❤❤❤❤❤❤❤"

Kelonnne:

"Happy birthday to our nollywood legend. May God continue to preserve you. I wish you long ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

