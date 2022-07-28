Actress Yetunde Barnabas and her footballer husband Peter Olayinka are in a celebration mood over the birth of their first child together

The couple welcomed their first child on July 26 as the actress shared some cute photos of them at the hospital

Fans and followers of the actress, as well as her colleagues, have taken to social media to congratulate the couple on the bundle of joy

It is a moment of joy and celebration for actress Yetunde Barnabas, Miss Pepeye, and her footballer hubby, Peter Olayinka, as they welcome their first child together.

The new mother could not keep the good news to herself as she took to her Instagram page to make it known to her fans and followers.

“We have seen the Glory of GOD in our lives" - Yetunde Barnabas writes. Credit: @yetundebarnabas

In a joint statement, Yetunde and Peter revealed their baby girl named Gemma Olayinka was born on Tuesday, July 26th, in Prague, Czech Republic.

The couple poured out their heart of thanksgiving to God as they held their baby girl in their hands.

“We have seen the Glory of GOD in our lives and we are saying thank you to the most high for making us a parent to the most beautiful one. Gemma Olayinka 26/07/22 our bundle of happiness is here,” they wrote in a joint statement.

Fans, colleagues congratulate Yetunde Barnabas and Peter Olayinka

mo_bimpe:

"Awwww big congratulations hun ."

wumitoriola:

"Congratulations to you on the birth of your angel. May God keep the new born."

mydemartins:

"I’m Super Proud Of You My Angel . Congratulations oko mi ❤️❤️❤️."

adediwurablarkgold:

"I rejoice with you and yours Congratulations Darling ❤️."

antarthywill:

"Congratulations Yetunde.... GOD BLESS YOU AND YOUR ENTIRE HOUSEHOLD ABUNDANTLY... Ameeen ."

Miss Pepeye shows off baby bump

Popular Miss Pepeye actress, Yetunde Barnabas in June revealed she was about to join the yummy mummy club as she was expecting her first child with her husband, Peter Solomon.

The actress and the footballer are on vacation, and she shared photos that showed off her cute baby bump.

Yetunde and her man were ready to hit the pool or beach in their swimwear when they took the lovely photos.

"Happy new Month. Vacation Mood with Zaddy @olayinka_peter fully Activated "

Source: Legit.ng